Rent the new Keysight U1452A Insulation resistance tester, 50V to 1kV from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the new Keysight U1452A Handheld Insulation resistance tester, 50V to 1kV to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet. Not only is it a capable insulation resistance tester, but also a basic DMM with measurements of AC voltage, DC voltage, resistance, capacitance and continuity.

The Keysight U1452A insulation resistance tester from the U1450A-series is ideal for predictive and preventive maintenance measurement tasks in electrical and industrial applications. With its wide range of measurement capabilities, efficient automated report generation and high durability, you can accomplish more in a day’s work.

With the included U1117A Bluetooth® adapter, you are able to perform tests remotely using a Windows® PC or on iOS/ Android smart devices.

The U1452A is certified to IP 67 and tested to withstand drops of up to three meters (10 feet), letting you carry out tests with full confidence even in harsh working conditions.

This U1452A features wireless insulation resistance testing via PC or iOS/Android based smart devices, Automatic test report generation, 50 V/ 100 V/250 V / 500 V / 1000 V test voltage, and measures up to 260 GΩ, and Timed/PI/DAR test. It also is IP 67 rated, 3 meters (10 feet) drop proof, Measures AC voltage, DC voltage, resistance, capacitance and continuity and CAT III 1000 V / CAT IV 600 V.

