Rent the new Keysight DSOX3054T 4-channel, 500 MHz oscilloscope

Measurement Rentals has added the new Keysight DSOX3054T 4-channel, 500 MHz oscilloscope to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Featuring an 8.5-inch capacitive touchscreen, the Keysight DSOX3054T oscilloscope offers several capabilities including zone triggering, gated FFT measurements to speed up debugging times, and an update rate of over 1 million waveforms per second.

Keysight DSOX3054T oscilloscopes offer serial protocols for embedded serial triggering and analysis (I²C, SPI); computer serial triggering and analysis (RS232/UART), sensor triggering and analysis (SENT); automotive serial triggering and analysis (CAN/CAN-FD (CAN-FD ISO)/CAN-dbc/LIN/LIN symbolic); CXPI serial triggering and analysis; FlexRay serial triggering and analysis; audio serial triggering and analysis (I²S); MIL-STD 1553 and ARINC 429 serial triggering and analysis; and USB-PD serial triggering and analysis, all supported by the user-definable Manchester/NRZ trigger and decode software.

It also has measurement applications for WaveGen 20 MHz arbitrary/function generator, power analysis, Frequency Response Analysis (FRA), near field communication testing, mask limit testing and enhanced video/TV application package.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.