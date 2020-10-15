Rent the NEW Anritsu S412E 1.6 GHz LMR Master from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the Anritsu S412E 1.6 GHz LMR Master RF VNA, Spectrum Analyser, and Digital Radio Analyser to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The LMR Master S412E is a compact handheld multi-function analyser that has been specifically developed for technicians and engineers who install and maintain public safety, utility and private mobile communications systems. LMR Master is a highly-integrated rugged handheld instrument that offers unmatched measurement breadth, depth, and precision while reducing the number of different instruments needed to verify operation and diagnose problems. The S412E is a portable solution for analysis and mapping of P25 Phase 1 and Phase 2, TETRA and DMR with its built-in GPS receiver.

Rent the LMR Signal Analysers with Coverage Mapping: P25, P25 Phase 2, DMR (MotoTRBO™), TETRA, Interference Analyser with Interference Mapping and support for MA2700A Handheld InterferenceHunter, Spectrum Analyser: 9 kHz – 1.6 GHz, Cable and Antenna Analyser: 500 kHz – 1.6 GHz, Return Loss, VSWR, Insertion Loss, S11 / S21, DTF and Internal Power Meter. This is a Handheld, battery-operated unit and weighs less than 3.5 kg. (Including battery). It’s rugged, field-proven design and daylight viewable colour touchscreen display makes it easy to use.

Our S412E LMR Master includes installed options 31 GPS Receiver, P25 Phase 1 and P25 Phase 2 Analyser, P25 & P25 Phase 2 Coverage Mapping, TETRA Analyser, TETRA Coverage Mapping, DMR Analyser and DMR Talk-Out Coverage.

