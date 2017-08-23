Rent the Megger MOM2 220A handheld micro-ohmmeter

Measurement Rentals has introduced the Megger MOM2 220A micro-ohmmeters to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Delivering the assurance of safety, ease of use and versatility, the MOM2micro-ohmmeter is designed to measure the resistance of circuit breaker contacts, bus-bar joints and other high-current links. The micro-ohmmeter offers the flexibility to be used anywhere to measure a low resistance value with high accuracy. The handheld instrument is ideal for applications requiring portable ductor testing.

The Megger MOM2 220A micro-ohmmeter uses an ultra-capacitor to generate high output current. The ultra-capacitor stores a huge amount of energy compared to conventional capacitors and can deliver very high current during the discharge thanks to its very low internal resistance.

While testing, the capacitor is discharged through the test object, and the voltage drop across and the current flow through the test object are continuously and synchronously sampled. The final value is obtained by calculating and then averaging the resistances from the individual samples.

MOM2 allows the user to take measurements according to the DualGround method. This technique grounds the test object on both sides throughout the test, providing a safer, faster and easier workflow.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.