Rent the Keysight DAQ970A 20-channel data acquisition system

The Keysight DAQ970A is a next-generation data acquisition (DAQ) system introduced by leading test and measurement equipment specialist, Measurement Rentals to their extensive rental range.

Featuring a 3-slot mainframe, the Keysight DAQ970A data acquisition system includes the DAQM901A 20-channel multiplexer (2/4-wire) plug-in module. Interfacing with the DAQ is enabled by Keysight BenchVue DAQ software, the intuitive graphical front panel with task oriented, self-guiding menus, or a web browser.

Key features of Keysight DAQ970A data acquisition systems include advanced 6½ digit (22-bit) internal DMM scanning up to 450 channels per second with new solid-state multiplexer module, and offering improved accuracy and faster measurement speed; ability to measure very low current ranges (1 μA DC and 100 μA AC) and higher resistance range (1000 MΩ); new auto-calibration compensating for internal drifts caused by time and temperature changes; 3497XA compatibility; 3-slot mainframe with USB and LAN; and choice of 8 switch and control plug-in modules.

Keysight DAQ970A also features built-in signal conditioning to measure thermocouples, RTDs and thermistors, AC/DC volts and current; resistance, frequency/period, diode test and capacitance; 100k readings of non-volatile memory that holds data when disconnected from power; and HI/LO alarm limits on each channel, plus 4 TTL alarm outputs.

The BenchVue DAQ Control and Analysis app enables the user to create tests without programming.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.