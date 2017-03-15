Rent the JDSU HST-3000 E1/Datacom transmission analyser

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the Viavi HST-3000 with E1/Datacom Service Interface Module (SIM) to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The HST-3000 E1/Datacom SIM delivers the full functionality required for technicians tasked with ensuring high quality of service for E1/Datacom. The E1/Datacom SIM provides the complete range of installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting features needed for E1/Datacom circuits and network elements.

The scope of the HST-3000 transmission analyser includes measurements for Datacom X.21, V.24 (RS-232), V.35, V.36 (RS-449), EIA530, DTE/DCE emulation, traffic generation and G.703 2 Mb/s testing. Featuring two Rx and 2x Tx E1 interfaces, n x 64 kb/s BERT and G.821, G.826, M.2100, the HST-3000 also provides an audio monitor, and measures signal level and frequency, round-trip delay, pulse shape, frame relay, VT-100 terminal emulation, logging and histograms.

The rugged, versatile and portable design of the HST-3000 transmission analyser makes it the ideal field instrument to test the complete circuit (from customer premises through the entire network) by analysing the performance of the digital link in both directions. It can also verify operation or locate network problems by generating bit error rate test (BERT) patterns and by testing frame relay service.

Key features also include a 3.8" diagonal, 1/4 VGA, Colour Active Matrix display with simplified user interface to facilitate ease-of-use and minimise the learning curve; handheld, rugged, portable device weighing only 1.3kg; weather resistant design to support field use; battery with up to 10 hours of operation; RS-232, USB and Ethernet connectivity; and built-in microphone and speaker with headset connection.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.