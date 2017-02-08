Rent the Freedom R8100 communications system analyser

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the Freedom R8100 communications RF test set to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Featuring an internal field-swappable battery and MIL-SPEC shock and vibration rating, the FreedomR8100 communications RF test set maximises portability for users without sacrificing the industry-leading specifications of the R8000 platform.

Freedom R8100 meets a broad range of requirements from sophisticated digital infrastructure maintenance for P25 (APCO 25), P25 Phase 2, P25 trunking, DMR, Mototrbo, Tetra and NXDN to traditional analogue FM and AM LMR (land mobile radio).

Designed for ease of use, even by non-technical personnel, the Freedom R8100 reduces test time by over 80%, while maintaining consistency and accuracy in test results from radio to radio. The results can be stored on the R8100 and exported to a USB drive for analysis with PC spreadsheet software.

A spectrum analyser, signal generator, sensitive measurement receiver, SINAD meter, distortion meter, auto generator, cable fault locator and AM modulation meter are some of the special features in the R8100 RF test set. A headphone jack for high-noise environments, a rugged handle and a brilliant colour-enhanced display screen are also included in the package.

Delivering the same industry-leading spectral purity and test capabilities as the R8000, the R8100 communications system analysers come with additional features such as a more rugged design with MIL-STD specifications for vibration and shock; built-in battery; audio headphones output jack; and an advanced but simple user interface.

Measurement Rentals’ test and measurement equipment range includes AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes, data acquisition systems, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, and audio and acoustic measurement and antennas, all available for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.