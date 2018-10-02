Rent the Fluke i310s AC/DC current clamp from Measurement Rentals

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the new Fluke i310s DC and AC current clamp, 30 A and 300 A AC rms or ±45 A and 450 A DC to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Designed to allow power loggers such as the Fluke 435 Series II to measure DC as well as AC, Fluke i310s enables power conversion devices such as inverters, UPS’ and chargers to have their inputs and outputs measured, allowing inverter efficiency and power loss to be easily calculated.

The i310s current probe is based on Hall Effect technology for use in measurement of both DC and AC current. The i310s may be used in conjunction with oscilloscopes and other suitable recording instruments for accurate non-intrusive current measurement.

The i310s connects to oscilloscopes via safety BNC, and to multimeters via the BNC-4MM adapter supplied.

Key features include a dual range of 30/300 A; a wide bandwidth of -20kHz (-3dB); output sensitivity of 10/1 mV /A; 10 kΩ load impedance; accuracy of ±1% of reading ± 50/300 mA; 19mm (0.75 in) maximum jaw conductor; and 30-hour battery life with low battery indicator.

Typical applications include invertors, switch mode power supplies, industrial controllers requiring current measurement and/or waveform analysis, and automobile diagnostics.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.