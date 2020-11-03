Rent the Fluke 1735 Three Phase Power Logger from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has the Fluke 1735 clamp-on power logger and PQA for single-phase and three-phase circuits available for hire in their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Fluke 1735 Three-Phase Power Logger is the original electrician or technician’s tool for conducting energy studies and basic power quality logging and power quality analysis (PQA). Set up the 1735 in seconds, with the included flexible current probes and colour display. The 1735 logs most electrical power parameters, harmonics and captures voltage events. Single or 3-phase measurements using the supplied CTs (Rogowoski coils).

With the Fluke 1735 you can record power and associated parameters for up to 45 days, monitor maximum power demand over user-defined averaging periods, prove the benefit of efficiency improvements with energy consumption tests and measure harmonic distortion caused by electronic loads. Improve reliability by capturing voltage dips and swells from load switching and easily confirm instrument setup with colour display of waveforms and trends. You can also measure all three phases and neutral with the included 4 flexible current probes provided, and view graphs and generate reports with included Power Log software. It’s compact, rugged design with IP65 case, and 600 V CAT III compliance makes it an ideal item to have on the job.

