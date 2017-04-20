Rent the Bruel & Kjaer 2250 acoustic sound level meter with calibrator Type 4231

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the Bruel & Kjaer 2250 acoustic sound level meter with calibrator Type 4231 to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Bruel & Kjaer 2250 is a new range of flexible handheld analysers designed to address all sound and vibration measurement and analysis requirements. These measurement devices find a broad range of applications from assessing environmental and workplace noise to industrial quality control and development.

Key features of the Bruel & Kjaer 2250 acoustic sound level meters include high-resolution touchscreen allowing the user to easily navigate through the setup menu tailoring one of the many predefined templates to the measurement requirement; large dynamic range coping with the loudest noises as well as those just above the noise floor; and frequency range, extended with the low-frequency option, spanning from 20 kHz down to infrasound.

The frequency range of 0.5 Hz to 20 kHz broadband linear range and a dynamic range in excess of 123 dB(A) make this unit one of the best in the market. The robust and environmentally protected (IP44) device has a large high-resolution, touch-sensitive colour screen.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.