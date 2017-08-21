Rent Megger’s DLRO600 high performance ductor tester

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals announces the availability of the Megger DLRO600 digital micro-ohmmeter in their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The new MeggerDLRO600 is a high performance ductor tester designed to measure resistances between 0.1 μOhm and 1 Ohm at high currents. Providing test currents from 10 amps up to 600 amps subject to load resistance and supply voltage, the instrument features a large liquid crystal display to present all the information needed to perform a test including all test parameters and measurement results.

The DLRO600 is the ideal instrument to hire for applications requiring ductor testing for high currents up to 600A.

Key features of Megger’s DLRO600 digital micro-ohmmeters include unique design allowing weight (less than 15kg) and size of the instrument to be kept to a minimum; small size enabling versatile application in the workshop, on the production floor or in the field; high current capability and compact design ideal for testing circuit breaker contacts, switch contacts, busbar joints or other applications where high current is needed; and on-board memory allowing 300 sets of results to be stored.

An on-board alphanumeric keypad enables the user to add notes to any stored result for better identification of results; set the test current directly by typing in the value required; and set upper and lower limits for the result and prevent the use of excessive currents.

This unit uses a four-terminal measurement technique to cancel the resistance of the test leads from the measurement.

