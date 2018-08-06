Powersafe PSLB 300-48 15kW DC load bank from Measurement Rentals

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals introduces the Powersafe PSLB 300-48 DC load bank to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The PSLB 300-48 is a high power, fan/air-cooled 15kW DC load bank in which the current draw can be set by switching a combination of circuit breakers on the front panel. Each breaker connects or disconnects an additional load resistor in parallel.

The unit requires a standard 240Vac 10A supply for operation and also to power the fan since the unit will not work unless the fan is operational.

Key features of the Powersafe PSLB 300-48 DC load bank include a built-in meter providing measurements of DC voltage (V), DC current (A) and DC power (W or kW); meter with a manufacturer's specification of ±5% accuracy; continuously rated system with a maximum voltage input of 60VDC; load in steps of 3 amps up to 300A at 48V DC; dual skin powder coated galvanised steel enclosure ensuring the external case is not hot to the touch and has suitable lifting handles; and finned fan cooled elements.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

