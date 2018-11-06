New single mode/ multimode fibre module kit for Fluke DSX-5000 cable certifiers

Measurement Rentals has added the new Fluke CFP-Q-ADD multimode and single mode fibre module kit for Fluke DSX-5000 cable certifiers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The CertiFiber Pro Optical Loss Test Set improves the efficiency of fibre optics certification. While the Taptive user interface simplifies set-up, eliminates errors and speeds up troubleshooting, a set reference wizard ensures correct reference setting and eliminates negative loss errors.

Built on the future-ready Versiv platform, CertiFiber Pro Optical Loss Test Set (OLTS) provides merged Tier 1 (Basic)/ Tier 2 (Extended) testing and reporting when paired with OptiFiber Pro module. A convenient quad module supports both single mode and multimode and is multimode Encircled Flux compliant.

CertiFiber Pro’s Optical Loss Test Set (OLTS) double ended fibre optic inspection capability allows users to inspect and certify fibre optic connector end-faces at both ends of a fibre link in less than a second, allowing quicker completion of the task. This double ended fibre optic inspection capability provides automated PASS/FAIL certification, and takes the guesswork out of fibre inspection.

Test Standards:

This CFP-Q-ADD allows combined OLTS Tier 1 (basic), OTDR Tier 2 (extended) certification, end-face inspection and reporting when paired with OptiFiber Pro OTDR. Also a set reference wizard verifies test reference cords (TRCs) per ISO/IEC 14763-3 and eliminates negative loss errors. The OLTS is Encircled Flux compliant as required by ANSI/TIA and ISO/IEC standards for testing multimode fibre. It also certifies fibre optic endfaces to industry standards – IEC 61300-3-35.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.