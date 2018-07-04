Search
Home > New Keysight 34461A high performance digital multimeter and data logger
Related Supplier News
Keysight N9000B CXA spectrum analyser with EMC pre-compliance application
Keysight N9000B CXA spectrum analyser ...
Measurement Rentals announces the addition of a new Keysight EMC pre-compliance receiver designed for product evaluation and optimisation.
Lower rental for PIM Master 850/1800 MHz testers
Lower rental for PIM Master 850/1800 ...
Measurement Rentals announces a new lower rental price for the 850 MHz and 1800 MHz Anritsu PIM Master PIM testers.
Fluke DSX-5000 copper cable certifiers
Fluke DSX-5000 copper cable certifiers
Measurement Rentals has expanded their growing range of DSX-5000 cable certification testers with the addition of a new copper cable certifier kit.

New Keysight 34461A high performance digital multimeter and data logger

By Measurement Rentals 04 July 2018
Supplier News
article image The new Truevolt 34461A digital multimeter (DMM) from Keysight (Agilent) replaces the 34401A DMM.
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the Keysight 34461A high performance digital multimeter and data logger to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet. The new Truevolt 34461A digital multimeter (DMM) from Keysight (Agilent) replaces the 34401A DMM.

Featuring everything from the industry-standard 34401A, the 6.5-digit 34461A digital multimeter and data logger comes with new display capabilities, Truevolt measurement performance and 100% drop-in 34401A compatibility.

Key features also include histogram, bar and trend charts on a 4.3-inch colour graphical display to simplify monitoring and speed up statistical analysis; 35 ppm basic DCV accuracy; low DC current measurement range from 100 µA to 10 A ideal for testing low power devices; and Keysight BenchVue to speed up testing.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Test And Measurement Test And Measurement Equipment Dmm Data Loggers Digital Multimeters Test And Measurement Equipment Rentals