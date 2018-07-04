New Keysight 34461A high performance digital multimeter and data logger

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

The new Truevolt 34461A digital multimeter (DMM) from Keysight (Agilent) replaces the 34401A DMM.

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the Keysight 34461A high performance digital multimeter and data logger to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Featuring everything from the industry-standard 34401A, the 6.5-digit 34461A digital multimeter and data logger comes with new display capabilities, Truevolt measurement performance and 100% drop-in 34401A compatibility.

Key features also include histogram, bar and trend charts on a 4.3-inch colour graphical display to simplify monitoring and speed up statistical analysis; 35 ppm basic DCV accuracy; low DC current measurement range from 100 µA to 10 A ideal for testing low power devices; and Keysight BenchVue to speed up testing.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.