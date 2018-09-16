New JDSU MTS-2000 optical time domain reflectometer

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the JDSUMTS-2000 optical time domain reflectometer to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Designed as a compact high performance test platform for the installation and maintenance of fibre networks, the MTS-2000 optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) delivers high levels of performance to field service technicians. The MTS-2000 enables smarter and faster field testing with a simple setup and instantaneous pass and fail results.

Key features of MTS-2000 optical time domain reflectometers include large 5-inch high resolution touchscreen display with field-installable modules; innovative design and hands-free case ensuring all essential fibre test tools are close at hand regardless of job or location; simple interface and one-touch button operation ensuring straightforward use of the instrument; ability to cover 1310/ 1550/ 1625nm; and built-in Visual Fault Locator, Power Meter and LAN/ WAN/ Metro/ Access/ PON OTDR applications to ensure fast and consistent fibre deployments across the network with the SmartOTDR test mode.

The T-BERD/MTS-2000 integrates various communication capabilities allowing remote control, data and setup uploads/downloads, and report transfer. The unit has one high-speed 1G Ethernet port, and three USB ports.

Similar to the popular MTS-4000 OTDR, the MTS-2000 has a compact design, is easier to carry, and has a slot for one fibre optic OTDR module. One single-mode module is included with the unit, with the option to hire a multi-mode module if required.

This unit is supplied with: user documentation on a USB memory stick, compact 1000m launch lead SCA-SCA, Patch Lead 1M SM SC-SCA, 1.25 UPP Adapter for Power Meter, 0dB Attenuator installed (SM Module Port), LiPo internal battery (installed), Certification of Calibration plus more.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.