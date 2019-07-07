New FR8100 RF communications systems analyser from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the new FR8100 communications systems analyser from Freedom Communications to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The new FR8100 (AM/FM/SSB and digital radio test including Tetra Base Station R8-TETRA_BST1) offers improved performance when testing Tetra, P25, DMR, Mototrbo and NXDN radios and repeaters, and even supports P25 phase 2.

Customers with a critical need for portability can use the FR8100 communications systems analyser to easily test RF communication systems. With its internal field-swappable battery and MIL-SPEC shock and vibration rating, the equipment offers the ultimate in portability without sacrificing the industry-leading specifications of the R8000 platform.

Regardless of whether you need sophisticated digital infrastructure maintenance or just traditional analogue LMR, these analysers have all the internal options including R8-3G, R8-CF, R8-ESA, R8-TG, R8-Remote, R8-GEN_EXT, R8-DMR, R8-DMR_RPTR, R8-DPMR, R8-NXDN, R8-NXDNTYPC, R8-P25, R8-P25TRNK, R8-P25_EXP, R8-P25_VOC, R8-P25_II, R8-PTC-ACSES, R8-PTC_ITCR, R8-SSB, R8-TETRA_DMO, R8-TETRA_TMO, R8-TETRA_BSM, R8-TETRA_BST1, R8-PAT, BK Relm KNGP, Harris XG-75, Harris XG-100, Harris XL-200, Kenwood NX, Motorola APX, Motorola APX8000, Motorola MOTOTRBO, Motorola XTL, Motorola XTS and R8-AT_HYTERA.

A premium, ultra-portable member of the Freedom Communications product family, the FR8100 has all the functionality and test capabilities of the industry-standard R8000 communications systems analyser in addition to an internal battery, premier ergonomics and suite of advanced features. With the R8100, there’s absolutely no trade-off between benchtop power and total portability; the unit’s Class 3 MIL-SPEC shock and vibration rating attests to its suitability for nearly any LMR test environment.

Every unit ships with a Lithium Ion battery weighing just one pound (490g) - the battery powers the unit for well over 90 minutes, and is field swappable in less than 30 seconds. While on AC power, the R8100 charges the internal battery; when AC power is removed, the unit seamlessly moves from AC to DC without interruption. The FR8100 display shows available battery capacity at all times.

Key features of the FR8100 RF communications systems analysers include the proprietary ‘Dual-Display’ showing the carrier and modulation scope on the same screen, as well as a tracking generator and cable fault locator; unique ability to select the power meter scale in bar graph mode from 5, 50 or 150W; tracking generator option providing an integrated instrument that sets up the RF generator in a sweeping mode that is lock stepped with the spectrum analyser; tracker’s extraordinary dynamic range and response time delivering an invaluable tool for measuring and servicing RF ﬁltering and combining networks such as IF filters and duplexers; and low spectrum analyser noise floor, FFT processing and broad selection of display and marker functions assuring quick and accurate measurements.

The R8100 features a colour-enhanced, high-contrast display with key measurements shown in larger, bright blue font. Its tuning knob also serves as a data entry key, allowing the user to minimise the amount of hand movement required to navigate test procedures. A rugged, foldable metal handle and earphone jack are provided for use in high-noise environments.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

