New Anritsu S412E 1.6 GHz LMR Master analysers for hire

Measurement Rentals has added the very latest Anritsu S412E 1.6 GHz LMR Master RF vector network analyser, spectrum analyser and digital radio analyser to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The new Anritsu S412E 1.6 GHz LMR Master is a portable land mobile radio modulation analyser configured with P25 (Phase 1 and 2), TETRA and DMR (MotoTRBO). It offers coverage mapping, BER and signal strength measurements for digital radio systems. It also includes a spectrum analyser, a vector network analyser and a GPS receiver.

The LMR Master S412E is a compact handheld multifunction analyser that has been specifically developed for technicians and engineers who install and maintain public safety, utility and private mobile communications systems. A highly-integrated rugged handheld instrument, LMR Master offers unmatched measurement breadth, depth and precision while reducing the number of different instruments needed to verify operation and diagnose problems.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates with more information available at www.measurementrentals.com.au.