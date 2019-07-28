New Aaronia HyperLOG 4040 log periodic antenna 400MHz to 4GHz

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the new Aaronia HyperLOG 4040 precision RFI and EMC measurement antenna (400MHz to 4GHz) to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The HyperLOG 4040 log periodic antenna comes with a higher frequency range up to 4GHz, which includes WiMAX. Every HyperLOG antenna goes through rigorous testing in the Aaronia laboratories before dispatch and is equipped with a high quality gold coating, a high-tech antenna case (radome) which offers protection against mechanical damage and environmental influence, a top-quality integrated tripod connection, and an SMA connector (18GHz version) with twist protection.

Key features of Aaronia HyperLOG 4040 log periodic antenna include a frequency range of 400MHz-4GHz; maximum transmission power of 100W CW (400 MHz); nominal impedance of 50 Ohms; return loss better than -10dB; RF connection with SMA socket (18GHz) or N socket using an extra adapter; lightweight design weighing under 2kg; and single broadband antenna covering 400MHz to 4GHz with excellent forward and backward ratio, amazing symmetry of radiation patterns and an integrated 1/4" tripod socket.

Suitable for mobile use, including outdoor installations, the HyperLOG 4040 has a robust design and is also splash waterproof, making it perfect for most testing environments.

Measurement Rentals offers a large range of antenna testers for hire including log periodic antennas measuring 4GHz, 8GHz, 10GHz and 18GHz as well as biconical antennas measuring 20MHz to 1GHz.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.