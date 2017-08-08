Managing broadcast technology with Promax HD Ranger ECO

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the Promax HD Ranger ECO to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

An automatic HD TV and satellite level meter, the new Promax HD Ranger ECO is a universal field strength meter covering a comprehensive mix of broadcast standards around the globe. Users can manage the latest developments in broadcast technology such as DVB-T2/C2/S2, DVB-T/C/S with MPEG-2 as well as MPEG-4 video effortlessly within the product.

The Promax HD Ranger ECO is a fully functioning RF spectrum analyser with 75-ohm input, and switchable DC on its RF coax connector, making it ideal for testing all types of terrestrial digital TV and satellite TV installations.

Key features of the HDRanger ECO also include an ultra-fast spectrum analyser allowing users to sweep faster and more accurately; and multiple screens either overlapped together or in a 7” split screen format.

Measurement Rentals offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscope (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antenna and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates.