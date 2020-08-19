LTE OTA FDD mode on Keysight FieldFox analysers

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

FieldFox LTE OTA (Over-The-Air) mode provides scan results of the following key performance indicators (KPIs) measured for LTE FDD cell sites:

Centre frequency

PCI (Physical Cell ID) (C/S/G)

RSRP (Reference Signal Received Power) (dBm)

RSRQ (Reference Signal Received Quality) (dB)

RSSI (Reference Signal Strength Indicator) (dBm)

PSS (Primary Synchronisation Signal) (dBm)

SSS (Secondary Synchronisation Signal) (dBm)

SINR (Signal to Interference & Noise Ratio) (dB)

Frequency Error (Hz)

These results can be logged to a CSV file or KML file along with Time, Date and GPS position. The KML file can be opened directly in Google Maps to provide RF coverage maps, or imported into your favourite modelling or mapping programme.

The LTE OTA FDD mode on the FieldFox allows up to 5 component carriers to be enabled. The user needs to know and set the centre frequencies on which their particular providers are transmitting in their area because FieldFox cannot auto-detect the base station transmissions.

For interference on LTE carriers, FieldFox’s RTSA (real-time spectrum analysis) mode eliminates the dead time between sweeps of conventional spectrum analysers, and allows the most challenging RF interferers to be detected and observed.

Using Keysight FieldFox handheld analysers with real-time spectrum analysis (RTSA), you can now confidently capture every interfering signal in real time with one integrated, lightweight unit. FieldFox with RTSA empowers you to detect, locate and mitigate interference issues in digital radio systems, and from digital or analogue interferers.

Keysight FieldFox handheld microwave analysers are designed for engineers and technicians performing interference hunting and signal monitoring specifically in surveillance and secure communications, radar, electronic warfare (EW) and commercial wireless markets.

