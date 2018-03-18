Lower rental for PIM Master 850/1800 MHz testers

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals announces a new lower rental price for the 850 MHz and 1800 MHz Anritsu PIM Master PIM testers. Thanks to the high demand and utilisation of these PIM analysers, users can now rent them and save almost 40 per cent on weekly and monthly rates.

The high performance PIM Master MW82119B is a 40 Watt, battery-operated PIM analyser that allows operators to fully characterise infrastructure passive intermodulation in a single, portable test instrument.

Key features of the PIM Master MW82119B passive intermodulation analysers include ability to fully characterise infrastructure quality by measuring Return Loss, VSWR, Cable Loss, Passive Intermodulation, Distance-to-Fault, and Distance-to-PIM; up to three hours of battery operation; and choice of 850 MHz and 1800 MHz models.

Special offer

When you rent any PIM analyser from Measurement Rentals, you can also hire any FieldFox or Site Master (cable and antenna analyser/sweeper) at 70% discount off the normal daily and weekly rates. Ask for the offer when you call for a quotation.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.