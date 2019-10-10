Search
Low rental for Megger MOM2 220A handheld micro-ohmmeters

By Measurement Rentals 10 October 2019
article image MOM2 220A micro-ohmmeter
Measurement Rentals has discounted the rental hire rates for the MOM2 220A micro-ohmmeter available in their test and measurement equipment range. The discounted rental rate allows a saving of $300 a week for the user.

The MOM2 is designed to measure the resistance of circuit breaker contacts, bus-bar joints and other high-current links. Delivering the assurance of safety, ease of use and versatility, these micro-ohmmeters can be used anywhere to measure a low resistance value with high accuracy.

Qualities including ruggedness and light weight make the handheld MOM2 very suitable for field work such as in substations. Key features include a strong rubber holster accessory for extra durability; full day of testing enabled without recharge; and capacity to store 190 test values and transfer test data to a PC via Bluetooth.

The MOM2 test system is designed to serve a number of applications including contact resistance measurements of low-, medium- and high-voltage breakers as well as bus-bar joints, and other high current links.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.

