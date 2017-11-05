Keysight V3500A handheld RF power meter from Measurement Rentals

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals introduces the Keysight (formerly Agilent) V3500A handheld RF power meters to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Designed as a compact, handheld instrument, the Keysight V3500A RF power meter ensures accurate RF power measurements in both field and manufacturing applications. Advantages such as absolute accuracy as good as ±0.21dB, a wide frequency range of 10MHz to 6GHz, and a measurement range of -63dBm to +20dBm, make the V3500A suitable for a wide variety of RF measurement applications.

Key features and benefits of the Keysight V3500A handheld RF power meter also include built-in power sensor eliminating the need for users to carry both instrument and separate sensor module; truly portable design that fits easily into your hand or a toolkit; and ability to draw operating power from batteries, AC-DC converter modules, or a computer via USB interface, optimising flexibility.

10 MHz to 6 GHz frequency range

Broad frequency range enables use in a variety of applications, including testing of mobile phones and infrastructures, WLAN devices, RFID readers, and WiMAX devices.

-60dBm to +20dBm dynamic range

Large dynamic range measures various types of signals, either directly from the device-under-test or through layers of cabling and fixtures.

Integrated power sensor

Integrated power sensor eliminates the need to carry a separate sensor, making it the most compact and portable RF power measurement instrument.

Internal power reference

Internal power reference enables self-calibration, eliminating the need to perform independent calibration before using the instrument.

Relative Offset function

Relative Offset function compensates for cable losses by adding an offset to the display ranging between -99.99 dB and +99.99 dB.

High accuracy

Absolute accuracy up to ±0.21 dB enables more precise characterisation of devices, tighter test limits, and more accurate fixture calibration.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.