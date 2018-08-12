Keysight U8903B precision 2-channel audio analysers

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals introduces the Keysight U8903B audio source/ analyser to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The KeysightU8903B 10Hz to 100kHz audio analyser enables multifunctional and higher performance audio measurements. Featuring extremely low residual distortion of <-110 dB, the U8903B allows users to measure the most demanding audio devices with high accuracy.

The Keysight U8903B audio analysers are ideal for testing broadcast studio audio for television, radio, DAB and recording studios. Performing both spectrum analysis and network analysis, the audio analysers allow full end-to-end system characterisation from microphone/line input to broadcast output.

Key features of Keysight U8903B audio analysers include ability to test low distortion devices with a low residual distortion of <–110 dB; wide bandwidth option N3431A allowing expansion of measurement bandwidth to measure from DC or 10Hz to a maximum of 1.5MHz; test sequence function enabling automatic test to be implemented; ability to characterise signal-to-noise ratios, SINAD, IMD, DFD, THD ratio, THD+N level, crosstalk and more; weighing functions, standard filters and custom filters, including notch filter features easily applied; and built-in HP 8903B code compatibility mode eliminating the need to rewrite programs into SCPI command.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.