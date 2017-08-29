Keysight U5857A TrueIR thermal imaging cameras available for rent

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the high performance Keysight (Agilent) U5857A thermal imaging cameras to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Operating in a -20°C to +1200°C temperature range, the KeysightU5857A thermal cameras are recommended for various predictive maintenance activities from hot spot detection to thermal profiling in industrial or commercial applications. The thermal imaging camera can also be used in higher temperature applications involving welding and petrochemicals.

Key features of Keysight U5857A thermal imaging cameras include 320 x 240 pixels of in-camera fine resolution allowing potential problems to be identified quickly; image logging capability enabling images to be logged at intervals over a period of time; and trending analysis from the complimentary TrueIR Analysis and Reporting Tool allowing users to easily conduct temperature profiling on their design, perform equipment failure analysis or monitor machine performance.

With the TrueIR Analysis and Reporting Tool, the thermal images can be easily imported, analysed and edited, with reports quickly generated using ready templates. Thermal images, visual images or thermal-visual images can be displayed side-by-side for further analysis.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.