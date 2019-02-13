Keysight N9951A 44 GHz FieldFox RF analysers for hire

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the new Keysight (Agilent) N9951A 44 GHz vector network, spectrum, cable and antenna analyser to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The N9951A 44GHz FieldFox is a high performance, integrated handheld RF and microwave spectrum analyser, vector network analyser, cable and antenna analyser, power meter and signal generator for all RF installation and maintenance applications. Being very rugged, compact, lightweight and weather-resistant, the FieldFox is easy to test in remote places. It covers all the microwave and mm-wave bands from L-band to Ka band, including L, S, C, X, Ku and Ka bands.

This 44 GHz FieldFox includes vector network analyser time domain, remote control capability, QuickCal, USB power sensor measurements vs. frequency, extended range transmission analysis (ERTA), vector network analyser transmission/ reflection, vector network analyser full 2-port S parameters, 1-port mixed-mode S-parameters, TDR cable measurements, spectrum analyser, preamplifier, interference analyser and spectrogram, spectrum analyser time gating, USB power sensor support, cable and antenna analyser, GPS receiver, vector voltmeter, DC bias variable voltage, built-in power meter, channel scanner, pulse measurements, real-time spectrum analyser (RTSA) and analogue demodulation for all your testing needs.

Key features include cable and antenna analyser: 300 kHz to 44 GHz; vector network analyser: 300 kHz to 44 GHz; full 2-port, all four S-parameters, S11, S21, S12, S22, magnitude, phase, group delay, impedance, Smith chart etc.; spectrum analyser: 9 kHz to 44 GHz, power meter (built-in): 9 kHz to 44 GHz; vector voltmeter: 300 kHz to 44 GHz; and RF site survey (drive test ) with GPS: 9 kHz to 44 GHz.

The newly added RF site survey or drive test capabilities are provided with the new channel scanner option which, with the built-in GPS receiver, allows recording of RF signal strength, GPS position, time and date as you drive around. No PC is required and saved files are in CSV or KML format for opening directly in Google Earth.

Weighing just 3kg, the FieldFox is highly portable and can be carried easily. Features also include large buttons that make it easy to operate, even when wearing gloves; an internal battery, which lasts up to 3½ hours; non-slip rubber grip that securely fits in your hands and won’t slide off the hood of you vehicle; and a bright, low-reflection display and backlit keys for easy viewing even in direct sunlight or complete darkness.

Cable and antenna analyser

Fifty to sixty percent of microwave-link equipment issues are related to cables, antennas and connectors. Degraded feeder lines cause poor coverage, link failures, and reduced sensitivity on the receive path. To maintain the quality of a microwave link, it is critical to keep the cable and antenna systems in good working condition. FieldFox is uniquely qualified to provide all the necessary measurements to troubleshoot and maintain these systems.

Save time and get right to work with FieldFox’s CalReady feature. With CalReady, the analyser is already calibrated and ready to make measurements such as S11, S22, 1-port cable loss, and DTF measurements without having to connect/ disconnect additional calibration devices.

Additionally, FieldFox’s TDR complements RL and DTF measurements. TDR measures impedance changes along the cable and helps identify specific faults, while RL exposes mismatch issues and DTF indicates faults and poor connections. FieldFox is the only handheld instrument that can measure both DTF and TDR in a single sweep.

FieldFox’s spectrum analyser is optimised to excel in the dynamic spectral environment seen commonly in the field where users face measurement challenges such as the need to detect a low-level signal under strong signal conditions (requiring high dynamic range), or close-in small interference signals (requiring excellent phase noise). FieldFox’s superior dynamic range (TOI > +15 dBm), close in phase noise (—111 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz), and fast sweep time simplify these challenging tasks. FieldFox’s spectrum analyser also provides a full power measurement suite and complete trace and state control.

Measurement Rentals also supplies FieldFox devices in 6.5 GHz, 9 GHz and 18 GHz for hire.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

