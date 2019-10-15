Measurement Rentals has added the new Keysight (Agilent) N9917B 18 GHz vector network, spectrum, cable and antenna analyser to their comprehensive test and measurement equipment rental range.

The Keysight N9917B 18 GHz FieldFox RF and microwave analyser is a combined cable and antenna tester, full 2-port vector network analyser (S11, S21, S12, S22), and spectrum analyser. These analysers include RTSA (Real Time Spectrum Analysis) with 100MHz capture bandwidth and spectrum recording, making them perfect for RF interference logging and measurement.

The instrument’s LTE OTA (over the air) capability measures all LTE/ 4G key performance indicators over the air, and even includes a record function for LTE drive test. GPS position and all the KPIs are recorded for one or multiple CCs on any LTE FDD system.

Keysight N9917B 18 GHz FieldFox RF analysers can also be used to capture intermittent signals with 100 MHz gap-free real-time bandwidth and simultaneously measure all four S-parameters with 115 dB system dynamic range.

Key capabilities also include making accurate spectrum analyser measurements (± 0.3 dB) without warm-up, and over-the-air measurements for 5GTF and LTE. The analyser features a GPS/GNSS receiver for geolocation and time stamping. This all-in-one FieldFox analyser is very lightweight (just over 3kg), making it easy to carry in the field.

The N9917B FieldFox brings bench-level accuracy into the field by delivering precise handheld microwave measurements that agree with benchtop analysers. FieldFox VNAs provide full two-port S-parameter measurements with the most accurate calibration technique (full 2-port unknown thru), best trace noise (over -10 to +55 °C) and 100 dB dynamic range. The VNAs also offer an industry-first QuickCal function, which enables hassle-free calibration without external accessories.

With Keysight FieldFox handheld analysers featuring RTSA up to 18 GHz, you can now confidently capture every interfering signal in real time with one integrated, lightweight unit. FieldFox with RTSA empowers you to detect, locate and mitigate interference issues. Keysight FieldFox handheld microwave analysers are designed for engineers and technicians performing interference hunting and signal monitoring specifically in surveillance and secure communications, radar, electronic warfare (EW) and commercial wireless markets.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates, with more information available at www.measurementrentals.com.au.