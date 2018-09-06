Measurement Rentals has added the new Keysight (Agilent) N9915A 9GHz FieldFox handheld microwave analysers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The N9915A 9GHz FieldFox RF and microwave analyser combines a cable and antenna tester, full 2-port vector network analyser (S11, S21, S12, S22), and spectrum analyser for use in a wide range of applications including satellite communications, microwave backhaul, military communications, radar systems, and more.

This 9GHz FieldFox unit includes vector network analyser time domain, remote control capability, QuickCal, USB power sensor measurements vs. frequency, extended range transmission analysis (ERTA), vector network analyser transmission/ reflection, vector network analyser full 2-port S parameters, 1-port mixed-mode S-parameters, TDR cable measurements, spectrum analyser, preamplifier, interference analyser and spectrogram, spectrum analyser time gating, USB power sensor support, cable and antenna analyser, GPS receiver, vector voltmeter, DC bias variable voltage, built-in power meter, channel scanner, pulse measurements, real-time spectrum analyser (RTSA) and analogue demodulation for all user testing needs.

Newly added ‘RF site survey’ or ‘Drive Test’ capabilities are provided with the new channel scanner option which, with the built-in GPS receiver, allows recording of RF signal strength, GPS position, time and date as you drive around. No PC is required and the saved files are in CSV or KML format for opening directly in Google Earth.

Keysight N9915A 9GHz FieldFox RF analysers are extremely portable, weighing just 3kg. Key features also include large buttons for easy operation even when wearing gloves; internal battery lasting up to 3½ hours; non-slip rubber grip that securely fits in your hands and won’t slide off the hood of your vehicle; and a bright, low-reflection display and backlit keys for easy viewing even in direct sunlight or complete darkness.

Cable and antenna analyser

Fifty to sixty percent of microwave-link equipment issues are related to cables, antennas and connectors. Degraded feeder lines cause poor coverage, link failures, and reduced sensitivity on the receive path. To maintain the quality of a microwave link, it is critical to keep the cable and antenna systems in good working condition. FieldFox is uniquely qualified to provide all the necessary measurements to troubleshoot and maintain these systems.

With FieldFox’s CalReady feature, the analyser is already calibrated and ready to make measurements such as S11, S22, 1-port cable loss, and DTF measurements without having to connect/disconnect additional calibration devices.

Additionally, FieldFox’s TDR complements RL and DTF measurements. TDR measures impedance changes along the cable and helps identify specific faults, while RL exposes mismatch issues and DTF indicates faults and poor connections. FieldFox is the only handheld instrument that can measure both DTF and TDR in a single sweep.

FieldFox’s spectrum analyser is optimised to excel in the dynamic spectral environment seen commonly in the field. In the field, users face measurement challenges such as the need to detect a low-level signal under strong signal conditions (requiring high dynamic range), or close-in small interference signals (requiring excellent phase noise). FieldFox’s superior dynamic range (TOI > +15 dBm), close-in phase noise (-111 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz), and fast sweep time simplify these challenging tasks. FieldFox’s spectrum analyser also provides a full power measurement suite and complete trace and state control.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

