Keysight N9914B 6.5GHz FieldFox RF analyser from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the new Keysight (Agilent) N9914B FieldFox high performance, 6.5GHz integrated handheld RF analysers to their test and measurement rental fleet.

An industry-leading multipurpose portable analyser, the Keysight N9914B FieldFox is designed to address the ever-increasing demands of 5G, satellite communications, signal monitoring and electronic warfare applications. All existing FieldFox A Series measurement capabilities (except QuickCal) are supported on the new FieldFox B Series. This also includes RTSA (Real Time Spectrum Analysis) with 100MHz capture bandwidth and spectrum recording, perfect for RF interference logging and measurements.

The LTE OTA (over the air) capability measures all the LTE/ 4G key performance indicators over the air, and even includes a record function for the LTE drive test. GPS position and all the KPIs are recorded for one or multiple CCs on any LTE FDD system.

Keysight’s N9914B FieldFox microwave analyser is a cable and antenna analyser with vector network analyser, spectrum analyser, real-time spectrum analyser, and more. The user can capture intermittent signals with 100 MHz gap-free real-time bandwidth; simultaneously measure all four S-parameters with 115 dB system dynamic range and make accurate spectrum analyser measurements (±0.3 dB) without warm-up; and also validate network performance with over-the-air measurements for 5GTF and LTE.

The FieldFox is one of the lightest all-in-one analyser at only 3.34 kg in weight. Keysight’s new high capacity battery provides over 5 hours of battery life.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.