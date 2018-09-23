Keysight N9344C handheld RF spectrum analysers

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals introduces the Keysight (Agilent) N9344C handheld spectrum analyser (HSA) to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Keysight N9344C is a high performance handheld RF spectrum analyser covering 1MHz to 20GHz with preamplifier and spectrogram spectrum recording. The daylight-viewable colour display allows easy reading in harsh sunlight, and all results can be stored onto a USB memory stick.

Key features of the N9344C handheld spectrum analysers include spectrum monitor mode with spectrogram record and playback; channel scanner for site surveys; external GPS antenna; SMA-M connector; built-in GPS receiver with built-in GPS antenna; 1MHz to 20GHz coverage; time-gated spectrum analysis; and 4 hours of continuous operation.

Featuring a built-in GPS receiver and internal antenna (with option to connect external antenna) and in-built RF spectrum data logging, the Keysight N9344C is especially suited for RF interference, site surveys, drive test and similar measurement applications. No PC is required during data logging, making the HSA ideal for mobile operation by powering it from a vehicle's lighter socket.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.