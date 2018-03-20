Keysight N9000B CXA spectrum analyser with EMC pre-compliance application

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of a new Keysight EMC pre-compliance receiver designed for product evaluation and optimisation prior to compliance testing.

The new KeysightN9000B CXA signal analyser with the Keysight N6141C EMC pre-compliance measurement application is a fully automated EMI pre-compliance receiver. With the EMC application software, engineers with no RF experience can run full pre-compliance scans against all international EMC standards.

The Keysight EMC pre-compliance receiver is also ideal for digital designers seeking to thoroughly check their designs in their own workshop prior to sending them to a compliance lab. Measurement Rentals also offers antennas, LISN and near-field probes for hire.

The Keysight EMC pre-compliance receiver can be used to: measure emissions with built-in commercial and MIL-STD compliant bandwidths, CISPR and MIL-STD detectors, and band presets; compare measured emissions to all Australian/NZ and international regulatory limits; continuously monitor signals with bar meters to detect maximum amplitude and collect lists of suspect emissions; differentiate between ambient signals and device emissions; and generate reports in HTML and PDF format including signal list, images and trace, and correction data.

Key features of the Keysight EMC pre-compliance receivers also include multi-touch user interface and SCPI remote user interface; frequency range of 9 kHz to 3 GHz (tunes down to 10 Hz) and a 10MHz analysis bandwidth; dual-core, high-performance processor, 8GB RAM and removable SSD for defence applications; and Windows embedded standard 7 and EMC basic functionality with CISPR bandwidths and detectors.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

