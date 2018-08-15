Keysight N5182B 3 GHz MXG vector signal generator

Measurement Rentals introduces the Keysight (Agilent) N5182B vector signal generator, with 9 kHz to 3 GHz analogue and IQ digital modulation to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Agilent N5182B MXG X-series vector signal generator is a high-performance, low phase noise, RF synthesiser with analogue and vector modulation capabilities. The pure and precise MXG X-Series signal generators are fine-tuned to be your ‘golden transmitter’ in R&D. Whether you’re pushing for a linear RF chain or an optimised link budget, the analogue and vector MXG models deliver the performance and capabilities you need including phase noise, ACPR, channel coding, and more.

Use the MXG to test radar receiver sensitivity, characterise ADC or mixer SNR, or find receiver out-of-band rejection capability. You’ll get excellent results with industry-leading phase noise of –146 dBm at 1 GHz. Digitally modulated signals can be used for receiver characterisation and design, such as modulation accuracy (error vector magnitude).

Option 430 MultiTone:

Two-tone and multi-carrier RF signal generation capabilities are built into this unit thanks to Option 430, making it the perfect multi-transmitter simulator for characterising channelised BDAs (broadband distribution amplifiers) for LMR (land mobile radio) voice communication and telemetry systems. Multiple carriers in an 80 MHz bandwidth can be generated simultaneously, with independent amplitude and phase settings for each.

Option 431 Custom Modulation:

Fully customisable digital modulation, plus a useful selection of ‘one-button’ presets for popular modulation formats is provided. Option 431 enables generation of custom design modulated signals using the internal arbitrary waveform generator. It integrates an advanced dual-mode internal baseband generator with a state-of-the-art vector signal generator to facilitate complex I/Q modulation at RF frequencies. The high-performance baseband generator combines arbitrary waveform generation (ARB mode) with sophisticated real-time I/Q symbol generation (real-time mode) to provide a complete baseband solution. ARB mode provides the utmost flexibility for pre-calculated I/Q waveform playback within the baseband generator's deep memory limits. Real-time mode employs a real-time I/Q symbol builder to generate a broad range of design modulation formats with continuous data streams for BER measurements, without the memory constraints and lengthy waveform calculations commonly associated with traditional arbitrary waveform generation.

