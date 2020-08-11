Keysight FieldFox B-series precision RF analysers

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals introduces the new Keysight N991xB precision RF analysers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet. The new additions include the N9914B, N9915B, and N9917B models.

The FieldFox N991xB precision RF analysers now feature indoor and outdoor RF coverage mapping (indoor suits underground mines, shopping centres, warehouses, railway stations and other buildings where there’s no GPS coverage); RTSA – 100MHz of real-time spectrum analysis; identification and analysis of digital and burst RF interference – invisible on a normal swept analyser; and LTE and 5G Over the Air coverage mapping and troubleshooting with 100MHz wide RF.

The Keysight FieldFox B-series is a high performance, integrated handheld RF and microwave spectrum analyser, vector network analyser, and cable and antenna analyser for all RF installation and maintenance applications. It features cable and antenna testing, spectrum analysis, microwave power meter measurements and vector network analysis in a rugged, compact, lightweight and weather-resistant package.

Key features include cable and antenna analyser 30 kHz to 18 GHz; vector network analyser 30 kHz to 18 GHz; full 2-port, all four S-parameters, S11, S21, S12, S22, magnitude, phase, group delay, impedance, Smith chart etc.; spectrum analyser 100 kHz to 18 GHz; power meter (built-in) 100 kHz to 18 GHz; vector voltmeter 30 kHz to 18 GHz; and RF site survey (drive test) with GPS 100 kHz to 18 GHz.

A wide range of frequencies is available including 6.5 GHz, 9 GHz, 18 GHz and 44 GHz, along with extra RF adapters, bias tees, cables, calibration kits, DC blocks, directional bridges, 75 Ohm, power dividers and waveguides.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates with more information available at www.measurementrentals.com.au.