Keysight E4980AL precision LCR meters with DCR from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has introduced the very latest Keysight E4980AL precision LCR meters 20Hz to 1MHz with DCR. The new LCR meters also come with the 16047A test fixture for axial and radial leaded components, and 16089B Kelvin clip leads to suit most measurements.

The Keysight E4980AL is an industry standard LCR meter that provides the best combination of accuracy, speed and versatility for a wide range of component measurements.

Offering fast measurement speed and outstanding performance at both low and high impedance ranges, the E4980AL is the essential tool for general R&D and manufacturing test of components and materials.

Key features include LAN, USB and GPIB PC connectivity to enhance the user’s design and test productivity; frequency range of 20Hz to 1MHz, with 4-digit resolution in any range; 0.05% basic accuracy with superior measurement repeatability at low and high impedance; 100 uV to 2 Vrms, 1 uA to 20 mA variable test signal and DC bias 1.5/2 V; and auto-level control, DC resistance, 201 points list sweep and versatile PC connectivity (LAN, USB, and GPIB).

The 16047A test fixture is designed for impedance evaluation of axial/radial lead type devices of up to 13MHz. It employs Kelvin contacts that realise a wide impedance measurement range. The contact tip can be changed according to the device shape.

Equipped with two insulated Kelvin clips, the 16089B makes it possible to measure odd-shaped components that cannot be measured with conventional fixtures.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.