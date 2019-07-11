Keysight E36233A DC power supplies from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the new Keysight (Agilent) E36233A DC power supply to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Keysight E36233A DC power supply is an autoranging dual output unit featuring 30 V, 20 A and 400 W with built-in LAN and USB. The autoranging technology provides the highest current available at all output voltage – when you need 400 W of power on the bench, the E36200 series is ready for your application. Combined with low output ripple/noise and layers of device protection, the new DC power supply allows you to test with confidence.

The E36233A is a fully SCPI programmable power supply featuring data logging, LIST mode, and synchronisation through input and output triggers. High current applications benefit from an adjustable slew rate and remote 4-wire sense. Adjustable slew rate is necessary to avoid large inrush currents while remote sense ensures the correct output voltage at the DUT compensating for losses in the leads due to the higher currents.

Key features of the E36200 Series DC power supplies include ability to provide clean power with less than 350 μVrms ripple and noise; precise output control allowing voltage set with 0.03% accuracy and current set with 0.1% accuracy; similar readback accuracy allowing precision measurements to be made from the front panel, eliminating the need for an external multimeter; low measurement range of less than 100 mA for currents improving measurement resolution and accuracy; and load and line regulation better than 0.01% ensuring a steady output when power line and load changes occur, giving you more peace of mind.

To further improve the voltage regulation and measurement accuracy of the DC outputs, the E36200 Series offers a 4-wire remote sensing capability along with the convenience of 2-wire local sensing on all outputs. Remote sensing requires the addition of a second set of leads to monitor the voltage at the test device. It is particularly useful for compensating for the voltage drops in the power leads when using higher output currents. Internal relays ease switching between 2-wire local sensing and 4-wire remote sensing, thus eliminating the need for shorting bars or jumpers commonly found on other bench power supplies.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

