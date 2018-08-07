Keysight AC6803A AC power source from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the Keysight AC6803A AC power source to their extensive test and measurement equipment range.

The Keysight AC6803A is a precision 2000VA, 270V, 10A AC power source with variable output voltage and frequency up to 500Hz. The AC6803A offers a complete AC and DC power and measurement solution.

Typical applications include simulating international AC power supplies as well as testing product susceptibility to under or over-voltage conditions and variations in mains supply frequency. It can also be used to test aviation and marine devices requiring a 400 Hz AC mains supply. For added convenience, it is also a precision DC power supply providing up to 1,600W of power up to 380V or 16A.

Users seeking to generate non-sinusoidal output waveforms or output transient events can use the AC68ALGU analogue input card included with the Keysight AC6803A, which allows them to create analogue waveforms using a function generator. The analogue input option is also useful in situations where the output voltage level needs to be controlled with an external DC control signal.

Due to the specific nature of this product, the AC mains input and AC mains output are each provided via a set of three screw terminals. No power cord is supplied with this unit for input or output; it is up to the hirer to supply suitable cables that suit their specific needs, and to have a suitably licensed electrician to make appropriate connections to the screw terminals.

Key features of Keysight AC6803A AC power source include a simple, intuitive user interface that allows you to easily access and view setup and measurement information directly from the front panel or programmatically; flexible IO including LAN/LXI-Core and USB interfaces as standard; and an analogue interface board that allows you to control the output with external analogue signals in two modes.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.