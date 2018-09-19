Measurement Rentals has added the industry standard Fujikura FSM-70S core alignment fusion splicer to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Specifically designed to be faster and more ergonomic, durable and rugged, the FSM-70S is the latest addition to Fujikura's fusion splicer range and reduces splicing time to just seven seconds. The rugged construction resists shock, rain and dust, allowing the splicer to withstand a 30-inch drop test, thereby improving reliability.

The Fujikura FSM-70S core alignment fusion splicers come with two new features including an automated wind protector and a tube heater, designed for speeding up splicing cycles and reducing the number of operational steps.

Key features also include a high-resolution LCD monitor; powerful Li-ion battery for longer operation; and built-in videos for on-the-go training. The 'configurable automation' feature allows the operation of the machine to be customised to best suit the user’s splicing technique and process.

The new programmable 'automatic wind protector' closes and begins the splicing process after the fibres are clamped in position or the 'set' button is pressed. Once the splice is completed, the wind protector opens and one of the sheath clamps is automatically raised, allowing fast and easy removal of the fibres.

One of the world's most advanced core alignment fusion splicers and also one of the fastest available, the Fujikura FSM-70S core alignment fusion splicer offers a 7-second splice time and 14-second heat time, while delivering Fujikura’s renowned low loss splice performance in a compact ultra-ruggedised design, which streamlines the steps required to complete splices, resulting in greater productivity.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

