Fluke DSX2-8000 cable analysers from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the new Fluke DSX2-8000 testers for Ethernet cabling certification to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Fluke DSX2-8000-AP CableAnalyser Series copper cable certifiers enable testing and certification of twisted pair cabling for up to 40 Gigabit Ethernet deployments and will handle any cabling system – Cat 5e, 6, 6A or Class FA and I/II.

Part of the Versiv cabling certification product family, the DSX CableAnalyser Series copper cable certifiers provide accurate, error-free certification.

Certifying a cable is one part of a process that starts with system design and ends with system acceptance; a faster process leads to more profitability. In the installation business there are multiple teams, varying media types and several testing requirements. The DSX certifies copper cabling and complies with all standards including Level VI/2G accuracy, making jobs easier to manage, and helping get to system acceptance faster. Not just expert technicians and project managers, even individuals of various skill levels can improve the set-up, operation and test reporting, and simultaneously manage diverse projects.

Some of the test standards for the DSX-8000 are compliant with ANSI/TIA-1152-A Level 2G and proposed standard IEC 61935-1 Ed. 5 Level VI field tester accuracy requirements to 2000 MHz. The DSX supports the complete suite of Resistance Unbalance standards needed for Power over Ethernet (PoE) – IEEE 802.3bt, ANSI/TIA/EIA-568, ISO/IEC 11801 series documents. These testers also offer TCL and ELTCTL measurements compliant with IEC 61935-1-1 (Draft) and screen continuity along the path of cabling.

The DSX-8000 offers unmatched speed for Cat 6A Class FA, I/II and all current standards. Its ProjX system manages job requirements and progress from set-up to systems acceptance, making sure all tests are completed correctly.

The Taptive user interface simplifies set-up, and eliminates errors. Users can analyse test results and create professional test reports using LinkWare management software, and graphically display the source of failures including crosstalk, return loss and shield faults for faster troubleshooting. It is Intertek Verified to TIA Level 2G – the most stringent accuracy requirement for copper cable certifiers endorsed by cabling vendors worldwide. It also has built in Alien Crosstalk testing capability.

