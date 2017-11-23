Fluke DSX-5000 copper cable certifiers

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Test and measurement equipment rental specialist Measurement Rentals has expanded their growing range of DSX-5000 cable certification testers with the addition of a new copper cable certifier kit.

The DSX-5000CableAnalyser Series copper cable certifiers enable testing and certification of twisted pair cabling for 10 Gigabit Ethernet deployments and can handle any cabling system across Cat 5e, 6, 6A, 8 or Class FA and I/II cable options.

Part of the Versiv cabling certification product family, the DSX CableAnalyser Series copper cable certifiers provide accurate, error-free certification.

Cable installations typically involve multiple teams, varying media types and several testing requirements. The DSX certifies copper cabling and complies with all standards including Level VI/2G accuracy, making jobs easier to manage, and getting to system acceptance faster. The DSX-5000 CableAnalyser can be used by individuals of various skill levels to improve the set-up, operation and test reporting, and simultaneously manage diverse projects.

The DSX is the first field tester to support balance measurements including Transverse Conversion Loss (TCL) and Equal Level Transverse Conversion Transfer Loss (ELTCTL), both being important measurements in cabling standards. These measurements define a minimum performance for balance, the key parameter for determining noise immunity. This feature is particularly relevant to industrial network owners/operators as it helps determine electromagnetic interference (EMI).

