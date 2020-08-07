Fluke 1736 three phase power loggers from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added Fluke 1736 clamp-on power loggers for single-phase and three-phase circuits to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Fluke 1736 three-phase power loggers and power quality analysers provide the data needed to make critical power quality and energy decisions in real-time. An excellent test tool for conducting energy studies and basic power quality logging, the 1736 automatically captures and logs over 500 power quality parameters, allowing the user more visibility into the data needed to optimise system reliability and savings.

Measurement Rentals also offers an optional Data Download Service for rental customers who don’t have the time or the inclination to download the data, or produce reports when they hire AC data loggers. For further information and pricing, please ask about this service when you contact Measurement Rentals.

The new Fluke 1736 power loggers allow users to automatically capture and log voltage, current, power, harmonics and associated power quality values; view data locally on the instrument or via the Fluke Connect mobile app and desktop software; power the instrument directly from the measured circuit; and measure all three phases and neutral with 4 flexible current probes included with the device. [Note: 1,500A current probes (Rogowski coils) included; optional 6,000A current probes (Fluke i17xx-FLEX6000) also available for hire on request.]

The Fluke 1736 also has the highest safety rating in the industry: 600 V CAT IV/1000 V CAT III rated for use at the service entrance and downstream.

Key features of the new Fluke 1736 also include comprehensive logging capability with more than 20 separate logging sessions allowed to be stored on the instrument; all measured values automatically logged so that measurement trends are never lost; review of measured values even during logging sessions and before downloading for real-time analysis; and ability to capture dips, swells, and inrush currents including event waveform snapshot and high-resolution RMS profile, along with date, timestamp and severity to help pinpoint potential root causes of power quality issues.

The bright colour touch screen allows users to perform convenient in-the-field analysis and data checks with full graphical display.

