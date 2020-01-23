Fluke 1664 FC multifunction installation tester from Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the new Fluke 1664 FC multifunction installation tester to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Fluke 1660 Series testers verify the safety of electrical installations in domestic, commercial and industrial applications. These multifunction installation testers can ensure the safe and correct installation of fixed wiring to meet the requirements of IEC 60364 and all relevant local standards.



Fluke 1664 FC is the only installation tester that protects connected appliances from damage during insulation tests, and allows you to share your test results wirelessly by smartphone with co-workers or customers. Fluke’s patent pending Insulation PreTest prevents any test being performed with appliances that are connected to the system during testing. This helps eliminate accidental damage and keeps customers happy.



Additionally, the power of Fluke Connect allows you to send test results directly from your Fluke 1664 FC to your smartphone, and transmit those results to other members of your team. Auto Test performs up to seven installation tests in one sequence, ensuring compliance with local installation regulations. This reduces the number of manual connections, thus decreasing the possibility of errors and reducing test time.

Key features of the Fluke 1664 FC multifunction installation testers include compact and lightweight (< 1.3kg) design with padded neck-strap for hands-free operation; rotary dial knob clearly indicating the selected function; no complex multi-level menus; Z-max memory for loop tests to support easy evaluation of the highest loop test value; unique zero adapter provided for fast, reliable and accurate test lead and mains cord compensation; and fast voltage measurement between L-N, L-PE, and N-PE using the mains cord.

The tester measures RCD trip current and trip time in parallel (RCD type AC and A), measures PEFC or PSC and loop impedance in parallel and displays them together on the dual display. Ring testing allows you to select the required input sockets with soft keys without having to exchange test leads. The tester uses continuity test currents to measure motor windings and detects raised earth voltages > 50 V with Earth Volt Touchpad, indicating potential dangerous situations. It also features a large display with backlight, clear symbols, and an exceptionally wide viewing angle for easy and safe readings.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.