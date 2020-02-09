Search
Fluke 1625-2/KIT advanced GEO earth ground tester kits from Measurement Rentals

By Measurement Rentals 09 February 2020
article image Fluke 1625-2/KIT advanced GEO earth ground tester kit
Measurement Rentals has introduced the new Fluke 1625-2/KIT advanced GEO earth ground tester kit to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The Fluke 1625-2 is a unique earth ground tester that can perform all four types of earth ground measurements including 3- and 4-pole fall of potential, earth resistance loop testing, 4-pole soil resistivity testing, selective earth ground rod testing using 1 clamp and stakeless earth ground rod testing using 2 clamps.

Designed for ease of use, the testers inform you which stakes or clamps need to be connected for each test, and the large rotary switch can be used even with a gloved hand.

Stakeless testing

The Fluke 1625-2 earth ground testers are able to measure earth ground loop resistances using only clamps. With this test method, two clamps are placed around the earth ground rod with each connected to the tester. No earth ground stakes are used at all. A known fixed voltage is induced by one clamp and the current is measured using the second clamp. The tester then automatically determines the resistance of the earth ground rod.

This test method only works if a bonded earth ground system exists for the building or structure under test. If there is only one path to ground such as in many residential applications, the stakeless method will not provide an acceptable value and the fall of potential test method must be used.

With stakeless testing, the earth ground rod does not need to be disconnected, leaving the bonded earth ground system intact during test. Earth ground tests can also be performed inside buildings, on power pylons, or any place where there is no access to soil.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.

