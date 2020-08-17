Search
FieldFox N9951A 44 GHz providing millimetre-wave measurements

By Measurement Rentals 17 August 2020
Supplier News
article image Keysight FieldFox N9951A is a high performance, integrated handheld RF and microwave analyser covering the millimetre-wave bands
Measurement Rentals has added the new Keysight FieldFox N9951A 44 GHz model to their extensive test and measurement equipment rental range. The 100 kHz to 44 GHz FieldFox provides millimetre-wave measurements for satellite ground stations and electronic warfare applications.

The Keysight FieldFox N9951A 44 GHz comes complete with a spectrum analyser, a vector network analyser, a cable tester, and a vector voltmeter. It also includes the complete set of spectrum recording and interference analysis tools, RTSA (real-time spectrum analyser) and site-survey/ drive-test options.

Keysight's N9951A is a high performance, integrated handheld RF and microwave analyser covering the millimetre-wave bands. The N9951A performs cable and antenna testing, spectrum analysis, microwave power meter measurements and vector network analysis up to 44 GHz in a rugged, compact, lightweight and weather-resistant package. The instrument covers L-band, S-band, C-band, X-band, Ku-band, K-band and Ka-band microwave bands.

Features:

  • Cable and Antenna Analyser: 300 kHz to 44 GHz
  • Vector Network Analyser: 300 kHz to 44 GHz; full 2-port, all four S-parameters, S11, S21, S12, S22, magnitude, phase, group delay, impedance, Smith chart etc.
  • Spectrum Analyser: 9 kHz to 44 GHz
  • CW Signal Generator: 300 kHz to 44 GHz
  • Power Meter (built-in): 9 kHz to 44 GHz
  • Vector Voltmeter: 300 kHz to 44 GHz
  • RF Site Survey (Drive Test ) with GPS: 9 kHz to 44 GHz

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates, with more information available at www.measurementrentals.com.au.

