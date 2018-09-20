Cable certifiers from Measurement Rentals at lower rental price

Test and measurement equipment specialist Measurement Rentals announces the availability of the Softing WX4500-FA and Fluke DSX-5000 cable certifiers at a lower rental price. Thanks to the popular demand combined with high utilisation of the cable testers, Measurement Rentals has reduced the weekly and monthly rental rates on the equipment.

The WireXpert from Softing (Psiber Data also marketed as the JDSU Certifier 40G) completes CAT6A certification testing in less than 9 seconds and Class FA testing in 15 seconds. An innovative approach to permanent link testing combines superior measurement accuracy with low cost of ownership and ease of use.

Key features include faster, more accurate, and much easier operation than Fluke DTX-1800; simple navigation enabled through intuitive touch sensitive user interface with bright colour LCD screen making cable certification testing easier than ever; professional reports through integrated PC software ReportXpert; and touch screen graphical interface at both local and remote ends for user-friendly operation while allowing the user to take measurements at either end. WireXpert’s remote unit is identical to the main unit, making it easy to operate the tester.

The Fluke DSX-5000-AP CableAnalyser enables cable testing and certification for 10 Gigabit Ethernet deployments. The DSX tests to all industry standards, regardless of whether it is an existing Cat 5e, Cat 6, Cat 6A or Class FA cabling system.

Key features include electrically centred test plug resulting in Level V accuracy designation introduced with IEC to support field testing to Class FA, 1000 MHz; IEC Level V specification exceeded with less than half the allowable crosstalk margin, assuring higher confidence in results over the full frequency range; less tolerance to interference and less noise margin in higher performance cabling systems; and complex Alien Crosstalk link-to-link certification simplified by integrating the measurement capability into each copper module for 10GBASE-T testing.

The DSX is the first field tester to support balance measurements including Transverse Conversion Loss (TCL) and Equal Level Transverse Conversion Transfer Loss (ELTCTL). TCL and ELTCTL are important measurements found in the cabling standards that define a minimum performance for balance, the key parameter to help determine noise immunity. Industrial network owners/ operators are especially interested in this property as it is a key parameter to help determine electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

