BicoLOG 20100E antennas offering portability and accuracy

Measurement Rentals announces the addition of the Aaronia bi-conical antenna testers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The AaroniaBicoLOG 20100E is a 20MHz to 1GHz bi-conical antenna used for accurate RF interference, field strength, site survey and EMC measurement applications with spectrum analysers. Featuring a lightweight, yet robust design for field use, the antenna comes with a ¼” tripod socket and 196 calibration points (5MHz steps).

Key features also include maximum transmission power of 5W (100MHz); nominal impedance of 50 Ohms; and suitability for EMC pre-compliance applications with a spectrum analyser.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. Please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au for more information.