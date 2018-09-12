I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has added the industry standard Anritsu S332E 4 GHz Site Master cable and antenna analyser to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Anritsu’s eighth-generation compact handheld Site Master cable and antenna analyser series with integrated spectrum analyser offers the same ease of use, ruggedness, and familiar menus. The Site Master has been enhanced to address all customer requirements received as feedback over the years.

The de facto standard for nearly two decades for contractors, installers, and wireless service providers needing a portable and rugged cable and antenna analyser, Anritsu’s Site Master reduces per site maintenance expense, maximises system uptime, and breaks away from the traditional fix-after-failure maintenance mode by detecting small problems before major failures occur.

Radio frequency (RF) engineers and field technicians in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and other global defence programs responsible for installing and maintaining communication systems use Site Master’s frequency domain reflectrometry (FDR)-based approach to improve the quality of their communication systems.

The Anritsu S332E Site Master can measure Return Loss, VSWR, Cable Loss, Distance-To-Fault and Phase with a 2-port Transmission Measurement: High/Low Power and also has a Sweep Speed of 1 msec/data point, typical.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, various DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

