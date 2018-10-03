Search
Anritsu’s PIM Master 700 MHz passive intermodulation analysers

By Measurement Rentals 03 October 2018
Supplier News
article image Anritsu MW82119B PIM Master
logo

image
Measurement Rentals has added the Anritsu MW82119B PIM Master 700 MHz passive intermodulation analysers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

Ideally suited for PIM testing of 700 MHz mobile phone towers and in-building installations, the new Anritsu MW82119B PIM Master supports low frequency operation, making it suitable for PIM testing of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems.

It is generally accepted that, if a system passes at a higher frequency, then it will also pass at a lower frequency. This makes the PIM Master 700MHz ideal for UHF and similar 2-radio systems in addition to mobile phone towers.

Measurement Rentals also offers 850 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz PIM testers for hire.

The MW82119B is a high performance 40 Watt, battery-operated PIM analyser that allows operators to fully characterise infrastructure passive intermodulation in a single, portable test instrument.

Offering up to three hours of battery operation, Anritsu’s 700 MHz PIM Master allows operators to fully characterise infrastructure quality by measuring Return Loss, VSWR, Cable Loss, Passive Intermodulation, Distance-to-Fault, and Distance-to-PIM with a single test instrument.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates. For more information, please visit www.measurementrentals.com.au.

