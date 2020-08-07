Anritsu MW82119B PIM Master passive intermodulation analysers

I would like to enquire about Measurement Rentals

Measurement Rentals has introduced the Anritsu PIM Master passive intermodulation analysers to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

With the latest addition, Measurement Rentals now offers Anritsu PIM testers in all 4 frequency bands: 700MHz, 850MHz, 1800MHz and 2100MHz.

Measurement Rentals also offers AC power analysers, DC power supplies, RF power meters, RF spectrum analysers, RF network analysers, digital oscilloscopes (CRO), data acquisition, telecommunications and data communications test equipment, fibre test equipment, audio and acoustic measurement, antennas and a wide range of specialist test and measurement equipment for immediate hire, Australia-wide.

Measurement Rentals offers a wide range of test and measurement equipment at daily, weekly and discounted monthly rates with more information available at www.measurementrentals.com.au.