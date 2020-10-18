AGOS ARIA-6000 isotropic antennas for EMF 5G measurements

Measurement Rentals has added the AGOS ARIA-6000 isotropic antennas for use with any FieldFox to their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.

The AGOS ARIA-6000 isotropic antenna provides calibrated field strength measurements from 30 MHz to 6 GHz for EMF measurements, as well as LMR, 4G and 5G measurement for use with any FieldFox.

Designed and built in AGOS NIRLab laboratory, the ARIA-6000 contains three passive, independent, orthogonal antennas. If used with the ferrite bead coaxial cable supplied, it allows reliable measurement of radio-frequency electric fields for the majority of applications. The three orthogonal antennas are framed in the grey spherical radome.

The Fieldfox automatically switches between all three antennas and sums the channel power, thereby giving the true value of electric field strength or EMF as measured by an isotropic antenna. This measurement of EMF is fully automatic, once the FieldFox has been configured correctly. The antenna factors are automatically imported into the FieldFox from the antenna over the USB cable. Connections are via a calibrated RF cable and a ferritized USB cable that the FieldFox uses to read the Antenna Factors and to switch antennas.

The AGOS ARIA-6000 isotropic antenna allows you to quickly measure EMF/RF field strength of 4G, 5G, land mobile radio, and RadHaz environments. It’s also ideal for walk-tests/ indoor RF coverage mapping and it can automatically measure electric field strength as received by an isotropic antenna.

Note: The FieldFox is not included in this price and must be hired separately. All Measurement Rentals' FieldFoxes are specially configured for use with the ARIA-6000 antenna.

