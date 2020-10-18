New Keysight stock on-hand at Measurement Innovation

Search
By Measurement Innovation 18 October 2020
Supplier News
Measurement Innovation announces the availability of new Keysight items, ready for purchase.

Place your order today by lunch time and collect or have it shipped out the door on the same day, giving you access to the products at shorter lead times without having to wait for stock to arrive or face long delivery delays due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Keysight products available for immediate purchase and in stock:

  • Keysight U1733P handheld LCR meter U1733C combo kit
  • Keysight U1213A True RMS 1000A AC/DC Clamp Meter Pro
  • Keysight U1233A True RMS 6000 count handheld DMM with non-contact voltage detector
  • Keysight U1242C True RMS 10000 count handheld DMM
  • Keysight U1252B True RMS 50000 count handheld DMM with frequency counter and squarewave output
  • Keysight U1272A DMM handheld 30000 counts true RMS
  • Keysight U1282A True RMS 60000 count handheld DMM
  • Keysight U1194A handheld clamp meter, true RMS
  • Keysight U1583B AC current clamp
  • Keysight U1452AT Telecommunications insulation resistance tester, 50V to 100V
  • Keysight 34461A Digital multimeter, 6 1/2 digit, Truevolt DMM
  • Keysight 34465A Digital multimeter, 6 1/2 digit, Truevolt DMM
  • Keysight E36231A DC power supply, single-output, auto-range: 30 V, 20 A, 200 W: LAN, USB
  • Keysight E36233A DC power supply, dual-output, auto-range: 2 x 30 V, 20 A, 400 W: LAN, USB
  • Keysight E36313A DC power supply, triple-output, 6 V, 10 A and 2 x 25 V, 2 A, 160 W: LAN, USB
  • Keysight U8031A DC power supply, low-cost, 30V/6A, 375 W
  • Keysight 33522B Waveform generator 33500B Series, 30 MHz, 2-channel with arb
  • Keysight DSOX1204G InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series Oscilloscope with WaveGen, 4Ch, 70 MHz, upgradeable to 200 MHz

Measurement Innovation is the Keysight Technologies (formerly Agilent) exclusive distributor in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. All models are available for purchase online from the Measurement Innovation website. All Keysight models are supplied with a 3-year Keysight warranty and a calibration certificate.

Keysight products can also be rented from Measurement Rentals.

